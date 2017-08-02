South Korea end-July foreign reserves rise for fifth month

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves for July rose for a fifth consecutive month to $383.76 billion, the central bank said on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar slumped in global markets. Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea (BOK) rose by $3.19 billion in July, up from $380.57 billion in June. The BOK attributed the rise to a weaker greenback that increased the value of other currencies in the reserves when converted into dollars as well as gains from reserve portfolio management. By end-July, 92.4 percent of the country's foreign reserves were in the form of securities, data by BOK showed. The central bank does not provide breakdowns of its currency reserves. South Korea had the world's ninth-largest foreign exchange reserves as of end-June this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): July June May April March Feb Jan Dec 383.76 380.57 378.46 376.57 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)