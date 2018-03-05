FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Banking and Financial News
March 5, 2018 / 9:02 PM / in 14 hours

TABLE-S.Korea's Feb foreign exchange reserves decline on stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves edged down to $394.80 billion at the end of February,
from $395.75 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on
Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar gained in global markets, offsetting
gains from reserve portfolio management.
    
    Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves
(in $ billion, at month-end, rounded):
 Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July
 394.80  395.75  389.27  387.25  384.46  384.67  384.84  383.76
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.