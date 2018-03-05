TABLE-S.Korea's Feb foreign exchange reserves decline on stronger dollar

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $394.80 billion at the end of February, from $395.75 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar gained in global markets, offsetting gains from reserve portfolio management. Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July 394.80 395.75 389.27 387.25 384.46 384.67 384.84 383.76 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)