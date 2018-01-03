FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-S.Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit record high in Dec
January 3, 2018

TABLE-S.Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit record high in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves hit a record high of $389.27 billion at end-December,
the central bank said on Thursday, as the dollar's weakness
increased the value of its holdings of other currencies like
euro when converted.
    
    Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves
(in $ billion, at month-end, rounded):
 Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May
 389.27  387.25  384.46  384.67  384.84  383.76  380.57  378.46
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

