TABLE-S.Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit record high in Dec

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $389.27 billion at end-December, the central bank said on Thursday, as the dollar's weakness increased the value of its holdings of other currencies like euro when converted. Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May 389.27 387.25 384.46 384.67 384.84 383.76 380.57 378.46 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)