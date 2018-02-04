FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-S.Korea's Jan foreign exchange reserves mark biggest rise in nearly 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves rose for the third straight month to $395.75 billion at
end-January, the central bank said on Monday, as the dollar
marked losses in global markets.
    Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea
(BOK) rose by $6.49 billion in January, up from $389.27 billion
a month ago. It was the largest increase since April of 2015.
    The BOK said increased the value of its holdings of other
currencies when converted along with gains from reserve
portfolio management mainly drove the reserves up.
    When asked whether the increase was partly due to more
smoothening operations in foreign exchange markets, a bank
official declined to comment.
    
    Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves
(in $ billion, at month-end, rounded):
 Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June
 395.75  389.27  387.25  384.46  384.67  384.84  383.76  380.57
 
 (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Yena Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)
