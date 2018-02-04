TABLE-S.Korea's Jan foreign exchange reserves mark biggest rise in nearly 3 years

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight month to $395.75 billion at end-January, the central bank said on Monday, as the dollar marked losses in global markets. Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea (BOK) rose by $6.49 billion in January, up from $389.27 billion a month ago. It was the largest increase since April of 2015. The BOK said increased the value of its holdings of other currencies when converted along with gains from reserve portfolio management mainly drove the reserves up. When asked whether the increase was partly due to more smoothening operations in foreign exchange markets, a bank official declined to comment. Following are the details of South Korean foreign reserves (in $ billion, at month-end, rounded): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June 395.75 389.27 387.25 384.46 384.67 384.84 383.76 380.57 (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Yena Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)