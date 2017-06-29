FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
S.Korea discount store sales rise for a third month in May
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 29, 2017 / 2:01 AM / a month ago

S.Korea discount store sales rise for a third month in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's discount store sales rose for a third month in May, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

Demand for electronics and clothes boosted overall sales at discount stores, while sales of grocery items fell slightly, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Combined sales at discount stores run by Lotte Shopping , and E-mart and Homeplus rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 2.3 percent in April on-year, after a 2.5 percent gain in March.

South Korea's consumer confidence soared to a six and a half-year high in June as households became more optimistic about the economy and President Moon Jae-in announced new job creation policies.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.