S.Korea top econ adviser sees stocks rising further, FX flows steady
October 13, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in 8 days

S.Korea top econ adviser sees stocks rising further, FX flows steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top presidential economic adviser said on Friday the country’s stock market is expected to rise further as the economy takes in stride external risks such as tensions stemming from North Korea.

“After the long Chuseok holiday foreigners have continued to purchase local shares and foreign exchange flows have remained steady,” Blue House presidential chief economic adviser Hong Jang-pyo told reporters in a press briefing.

South Korea’s benchmark share index has hit successive record highs this week.

Hong also said the quality of household debt has been improving this year, while he sees a low chance of systemic risk in South Korea. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
