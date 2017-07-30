FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy wins ship contract from Vitol worth up to $600 mln
July 30, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 6 days ago

S.Korea’s Hyundai Heavy wins ship contract from Vitol worth up to $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co has won a contract worth up to $600 million from Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, for as many as eight gas tankers.

The world’s largest shipbuilder signed the contract on Sunday to construct two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers with a capacity of 84,000 cubic metres each. The ships are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2019.

Vitol has the option to order six more tankers.

Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill

