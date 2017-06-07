FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.Korean won, stocks pressured by risk-averse mood ahead of events
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 7, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean won, stocks pressured by risk-averse mood ahead of events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean won declined to end at a one-week low on Wednesday as risk-off sentiment consolidated while investors focused on a range of market-sensitive events on Thursday.

These events comprise Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, a European Central Bank policy meeting, and Britain's general election.

The won was quoted at 1,124.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent versus Monday's close of 1,118.3. Markets were closed on Tuesday.

South Korean shares slumped as domestic institutions increased their selling of local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,380.14 points.

Foreign investors purchased a net 114.5 billion won ($101.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while local institutions offloaded a net 296.6 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.