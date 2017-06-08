FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won, stocks turn higher as key global events eyed
June 8, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean won, stocks turn higher as key global events eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - The South Korean won turned higher on Thursday, reversing course on late dollar sales by exporters, though activity was subdued ahead of key global events including former FBI director James Comey's congressional testimony and UK elections.

The won was quoted at 1,122.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close at 1,124.0.

South Korean shares also quashed intraday losses, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.2 percent at 2,363.57 points.

Foreign investors turned to net buyers, purchasing a net 280.5 billion won worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

