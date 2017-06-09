FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks mark 8th week of gains; up over 17 pct so far this year
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 9, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean stocks mark 8th week of gains; up over 17 pct so far this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at all-time highs on Friday, expanding their year-to-date gains to over 17 percent on hopes for better earnings in the technology and brokerage sectors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,381.69 points, its highest-ever level.

The index marked eight straight weeks of gains, the longest such run since end-April, 2010.

Foreign investors turned net buyers, purchasing 146.7 billion won's ($130.63 million) worth of KOSPO shares for the day.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,123.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, steady compared to Thursday's close of 1,122.1.

The currency ended the week slightly weaker. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)

