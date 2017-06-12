FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.Korean stocks fall after US tech shares slide, won down
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 12, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean stocks fall after US tech shares slide, won down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Monday as a drop for the U.S. technology sector hurt sentiment, dragging the local sub-index for electric and electronics shares down nearly 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 2,357.87 points.

LG Display was one of the biggest losers, ending 4.9 percent down. At one point, it was off 5.5 percent, the biggest daily percentage drop since mid-February.

Foreign investors sold a net 144.7 billion won ($128.35 million) of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won buckled against the dollar due to a cautious mood ahead of Federal Reserve's June meeting, where a U.S. rate hike is largely expected.

The won was quoted at 1,127.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Friday's close of 1,123.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.