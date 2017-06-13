FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
S.Korean stocks rebound as bargain hunters snap up techs, won flat
June 13, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean stocks rebound as bargain hunters snap up techs, won flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's share index recouped most of the previous day's losses on Tuesday as a sharp drop in tech shares attracted bargain hunters, triggering hefty rebounds for counters such as LG Display and SK Hynix.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,374.70 points, after shedding 1 percent on Monday amid a global tech sell-off.

Shares of LG Display rose 7.7 percent, recovering Monday's losses, while market heavyweight SK Hynix rose 2.3 percent.

Local institutions purchased a net 165.8 billion won ($147.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares while offshore investors offloaded 78.3 billion won worth.

The South Korean won finished flat ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy decision. With an interest rate hike widely expected, markets are looking more for any clues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on rate prospects for the rest of the year.

The won was quoted at 1,128.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,127.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

