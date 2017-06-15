FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks end lower on institutional selling, won flat
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 15, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean stocks end lower on institutional selling, won flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slid down on Thursday as local institutions sold local equities after U.S. central bank raised interest rates as expected and gave more details of its plans to reduce its massive bond portfolio.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,361.65 points.

Domestic institutions offloaded a net 304.2 billion won ($270.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors purchased a net 11.1 billion won worth.

The South Korean won ended steady with traders unsure of the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans.

The won was quoted at 1,124.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed compared with Wednesday's close of 1,123.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

