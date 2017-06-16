FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
S.Korean won falls to 5-week low on dollar strength after US data
June 16, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean won falls to 5-week low on dollar strength after US data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended at a five-week low on Friday as investors anticipated the dollar to remain strong following firm jobs data that could increase the chance of another U.s. interest rate hike before long.

The won was quoted at 1,134.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest since May 10. It was down 0.9 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,124.1.

The currency touched as low as 1,138.2 . A trader said one factor pushing it down was dollar purchases by the National Pension Service.

For the week, the won declined nearly 1 percent, marking a third straight week of losses.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,361.83 points.

The index, which had risen eight weeks in a row, was down 0.8 percent this week.

Offshore investors sold a net 149.8 billion won ($132.12 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim and Yena Pak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

