2 months ago
S.Korean stocks recover on foreign buying, won inches up
June 19, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean stocks recover on foreign buying, won inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, as market sentiment recovered while offshore investors hunted for bargains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,370.90 points.

Foreign investors purchased a net 124.2 billion won ($109.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged up as U.S. economic data released on Friday was weaker-than-expected, pressuring the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,132.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent versus Friday's close of 1,134.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

