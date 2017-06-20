S.Korean won falls to 6-week low on broad dollar strength, stocks flat

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won stumbled to finish at near a six-week low on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded in the wake of hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

The won was quoted at 1,135.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since May 10. It was down 0.24 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,132.7.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shedding a mere 0.07 percent to close at 2,369.23 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 258.4 billion won ($227.72 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,134.7100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)