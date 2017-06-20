FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.Korean won falls to 6-week low on broad dollar strength, stocks flat
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 20, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean won falls to 6-week low on broad dollar strength, stocks flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - The South Korean won stumbled to finish at near a six-week low on Tuesday as the dollar rebounded in the wake of hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

The won was quoted at 1,135.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since May 10. It was down 0.24 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,132.7.

South Korean shares were flat with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shedding a mere 0.07 percent to close at 2,369.23 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 258.4 billion won ($227.72 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,134.7100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.