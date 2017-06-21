FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.Korean won falls to over 2-mth low on MSCI's nod to China, shares slip
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 21, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korean won falls to over 2-mth low on MSCI's nod to China, shares slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won dipped to a more than 2-month low on Wednesday as foreign investors turned into net sellers of Korean shares following MSCI's's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes.

The won was quoted at 1,144.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest closing level since April 11. It was down 0.76 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,135.4.

South Korean shares slipped, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) falling 0.49 percent to close at 2,357.53 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 181.8 billion won ($159.03 million) of KOSPI shares for the day. ($1 = 1,143.2100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.