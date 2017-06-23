FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017

S.Korean stocks close near record high, won edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed up for a second session on Friday near record highs, as expectations for strong second quarter corporate earnings supported the benchmark stock index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.35 percent at 2,378.60 points, posting a slight weekly gain and staying near the 2,387.29 all-time high on June 14.

The won was quoted at 1,138.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.18 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,140.9. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

