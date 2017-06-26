S.Korean stocks finish at all-time high, won edges up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at a life-time high on Monday, largely boosted by gains in major tech shares like Samusung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.4 percent at 2,388.66 points, its highest closing level.

Offshore investors were small net sellers of KOSPI shares for the day while individuals purchased a net 21.4 billion won ($18.84 million) worth.

The South Korean won edged up for its third day of gains as the dollar lost momentum due to weaker-than-expected U.S. economic indicators.

The won was quoted at 1,137.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,138.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)