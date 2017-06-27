FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks hit fresh high; won ends slightly down
June 27, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a month ago

S.Korean stocks hit fresh high; won ends slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares on Tuesday hit a record closing high, posting their fourth consecutive session of gains, buoyed by strong market sentiment expecting upbeat second-quarter corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,391.95 points, its all-time high. The index rose as high as 2,397.14 during the session.

Offshore investors turned to net buyers, purchasing a net 57.7 billion won ($50.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won finished flat with the currency movement remaining unclear ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at an event in London later in the day.

The won was quoted at 1,136.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed from Monday's close of 1,137.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

