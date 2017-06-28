FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
S.Korean won, stocks slump on foreigners' eager stock-selling
June 28, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a month ago

S.Korean won, stocks slump on foreigners' eager stock-selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped to a one-week closing low on Wednesday and shares edged down as offshore investors accelerated stock-selling on broad risk-off sentiment.

The won was quoted at 1,144.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,136.9. It was the lowest level since June 21.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,382.53 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 246.2 billion won ($215.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

