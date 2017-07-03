S.Korean stocks steady as investors await earnings guidance

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares held steady on Monday as the investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of looming guidance from companies on their second-quarter earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,394.48 points.

Foreign investors increased the amount of local stock purchases, buying a net 107.5 billion won ($93.81 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged down 0.2 percent, fetching 1,146.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade versus Friday's close of 1,144.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)