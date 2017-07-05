FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
S.Korean stocks edge up as N.Korea worries fade; won steady
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
July 5, 2017 / 6:50 AM / a month ago

S.Korean stocks edge up as N.Korea worries fade; won steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stabilized on Wednesday as market jitters triggered by North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appeared to fade somewhat.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,388.35 points.

Selling by foreign investors also slowed later in the day, offloading 8.2 billion won ($7.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was subdued as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's release of its latest policy meeting minutes and the G20 summit.

The won was quoted at 1,150.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close of 1,150.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.