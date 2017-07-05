S.Korean stocks edge up as N.Korea worries fade; won steady

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stabilized on Wednesday as market jitters triggered by North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) appeared to fade somewhat.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,388.35 points.

Selling by foreign investors also slowed later in the day, offloading 8.2 billion won ($7.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was subdued as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's release of its latest policy meeting minutes and the G20 summit.

The won was quoted at 1,150.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close of 1,150.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)