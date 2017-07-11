FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks end at record high, won slightly weaker
#Market Movers
July 11, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a month ago

S.Korean stocks end at record high, won slightly weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended gains and hit a record closing high on Tuesday, supported by gains in market heavyweights such as Posco, SK Hynix and LG Chemical.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.6 percent at 2,396.00 points, it highest close.

Offshore investors turned to net buyers of local equities, purchasing 98.3 billion won ($85.44 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won finished flat as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

The won was quoted at 1,151.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,149.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

