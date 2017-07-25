S.Korean stocks end lower after 8-day winning streak, won flat

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares snapped eight straight days of gains on Tuesday, as offshore investors took profit by selling domestic stocks throughout the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,439.90 points.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 342.2 billion won ($306.80 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won paused after ending at four-month highs the previous session, as the greenback strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at which it could signal its readiness to begin reducing its bond portfolio in September.

The won was quoted at 1,115.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,114.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)