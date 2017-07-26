FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won retreats further after 2-week rally; stocks flat
July 26, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 9 days ago

S.Korean won retreats further after 2-week rally; stocks flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - The South Korean won sagged on Wednesday, consolidating after a two-week rally as investors waited for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The won was quoted at 1,121.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,115.3.

South Korean shares inched down as foreign investors extended a sell off of local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,434.51 points.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 355 billion won ($316.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

