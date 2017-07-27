S.Korean won ends at 8-month high as dollar recoils after Fed

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won finished near an eight-month high on Thursday as the dollar sagged after Federal Reserve seemed less confident about raising interest rates due to sluggish U.S. inflation.

The won was quoted at 1,112.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest close since Oct. 10 of 2016.

It rose 0.8 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,121.8.

South Korean shares also ended stronger, riding a global rally in riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,443.24 points.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to dump local stocks to take profits. They sold a net 211 billion won ($189.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)