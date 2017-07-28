S.Korean stocks end at 2-week low as tech shares slide, won sags

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped to a two-week low on Friday as market heavyweight tech shares succumbed to profit-taking from foreign investors following a sell-off in Wall Street.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.7 percent at 2,400.99 points, it lowest close since July 12.

The index dropped 2 percent this week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since mid-June of 2016.

Offshore investors have been net sellers for a fourth straight session and offloaded a net 561.1 billion won ($500.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won erased sharp gains from the previous day as the dollar bounced on upbeat U.S. economic data.

The won was quoted at 1,122.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,112.8.

The currency edged down 0.3 percent on a weekly basis. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)