S.Korean stocks turn higher, book 8th month of gains; won edges up

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reversed course to turn up on Monday, ending the month up and capping the longest running streak in history on the back of strong corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,402.71 points, pulling back from an intraday loss of as much as 0.5 percent.

The benchmark ended July with a 0.5 percent gain to cap eight consecutive months on the black and the longest winning streak in history. Much of that has been driven by solid corporate earnings, rising exports and a brightening outlook for the global economy.

On the day, the market also took North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch in stride.

Offshore investors, however, increased their sales, unloading a net 253.2 billion won ($226.27 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won extended gains and ended at 1,119.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,122.1.

The currency rose 0.3 percent for the month, underpinned by a U.S. dollar that has been buffeted by U.S. political uncertainty and reduced expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase before year-end. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)