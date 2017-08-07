S.Korean stocks end higher as investors hunt for bargains, won down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Monday as investors came back to hunt for bargains, extending a recovery from last week's sharp drop.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,398.75 points.

Foreign investors purchased 93.3 billion won ($82.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

Samsung Electronics posted only moderate losses in the wake of South Korean prosecutors seeking a 12-year jail term for its vice chairman over charges that include allegedly bribing the former president for government support to help Lee cement control of the group.

Shares of Samsung Electronics ended down 0.3 percent at 2,379,000 won.

The South Korean won was a little weaker as upbeat U.S. jobs data pushed up the greenback, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start cutting its massive bond portfolio.

The won was quoted at 1,127.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Friday's close of 1,125.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)