FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
S.Korean stocks hit 7-week low, won slides on anxiety over N.Korea
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
August 10, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 3 days ago

S.Korean stocks hit 7-week low, won slides on anxiety over N.Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slumped to a seven-week low on Thursday on foreign-selling amid anxiety over simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea, knocking the won currency to the weakest in a month.

Institutional buying managed to pull back the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) from intraday lows, but the benchmark still closed down 0.4 percent at 2,359.47 points, its weakest since June 21. The index touched a low of 2,339.06 points during the session.

The market was hit hard on Wednesday as investors worried about the escalating war of words between Washington and Pyongyang.

Foreign investors sold a net 286.9 billion won ($251.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares though institutions bought a net 428.8 billion won worth.

The South Korean won weakened to a four-week low, extending a selloff from the previous day.

The won was quoted at 1,142.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the weakest close since July 12, and down 0.6 percent compared to Wednesday's finish. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.