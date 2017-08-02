REFILE-S.Korean stocks edge up as strong Apple earnings hoist techs

(Removes extraneous characters in headline)

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, pulled higher by a rally in tech shares after Apple’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,427.63 points.

Foreign investors broke a seven-day selling streak and purchased a net 134 billion won ($119.28 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged down as the U.S. dollar recovered from its recent lows against its global counterparts.

The won was quoted at 1,124.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday’s close of 1,121.3.

Market players barely reacted after South Korea imposed stiff tax hikes targeting leading conglomerates, high-income individuals and investors with large holdings of domestic shares, while raising capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes as these were largely expected in advance. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)