S.Korea steelmakers buckle on US tariffs, won edges up

* KOSPI pares some of its earlier losses * Steel shares are hammered by Trump's tariff plans * Markets worry trade pact could be re-negotiated-analyst (Updates with closing level, weekly milestone) SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a three-week low on Friday as President Donald Trump's plan to slap heavy tariffs on steel products hit materials stocks and sparked deeper fears about a global trade war. Trump said on Thursday he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect U.S. producers, a move that would risk retaliation from major trade partners. South Korea is the third-largest steel exporter to the United States after Canada and Brazil, and said it will keep talking to U.S. officials until Washington's plans for tariffs are finalised. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 2,402.16 points, its lowest level since Feb. 13. The benchmark index fell 2 percent for the week, snapping gains from the past two weeks. Market heavyweight steelmaker Posco fell more than 3.6 percent to a three-week low, while Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel slumped 2.9 percent and 5.1 percent. Seoul has already launched a wide-ranging complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge the U.S. use of anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties, which is already affecting South Korea's steel products, a WTO filing showed last month. Analysts said the issue could be the start of re-negotiations of a trade pact between South Korea and the United States. Auto shares and some tech shares were also hurt. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor slumped 3.4 percent. Tech giant Samsung Electronics ended trade down 2.2 percent. Foreign investors extended their net selling, offloading 232.9 billion Korean won ($215.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. The South Korean won , however, inched up despite anxieties over trade as the currency reacted more to the greenback's weakness in the global markets. The won was quoted at 1,080.3 to the dollar, up 0.2 percent from its previous close at 1,082.8. March futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.16 points to 107.57. For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)