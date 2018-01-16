S.Korea stocks rise, won stays at 3-yr high on dollar weakness

* KOSPI index up 0.72 pct, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won was unchanged and bond yields were steady.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 18.01 points or 0.72 percent at 2,521.74. ** The won was quoted at 1,062.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, identical with its previous close at 1,062.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.87 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.17 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.53 percent. Japanese stocks rose 1 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.5 percent so far this year, and up by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 337,355,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 381. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 276,843 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.38 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14 and low is 1,073.2 on Jan. 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to107.59. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.225 percent, barely changed from the previous day’s 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)