S.Korea stocks, won rise, but cautious ahead of global events

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index edged up on Monday, with foreign net sales of the local stocks limiting the boost from Friday’s U.S. stock price gains. The won rose by half a percent against the dollar.

** At 06:57 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.13 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,457.65. It rose for the second session after a more than 1 percent gain on Friday, although paring some of the gains earlier in the day.

** The won was quoted at 1,073.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,079.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,072.55 per U.S. dollar, up 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,062.45 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.69 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.19 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 0.6 percent so far this year, and down 1.93 percent in the past 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 312,799,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 372.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 151,922 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 0.58 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 107.75.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with its previous close of 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.263 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.29 percent. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)