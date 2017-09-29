S.Korean shares, won recover as investors square positions ahead of long holiday

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won rose on Friday, clawing back some losses from the last few weeks, as investors set aside concerns about North Korea and squared outstanding positions ahead of a long holiday break.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 2,394.47 points after losing nearly 2 percent since Sept. 19.

The index gained 0.2 percent for the week and 1.3 percent for the month, but ended the quarter only a whisker higher as escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States kept investors on edge.

Foreign investors purchased a net 30.3 billion won ($26.46 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday, snapping a four-day selling streak during which they sold a net 820.3 billion won.

The South Korean won rose 0.3 percent to finish onshore trade at 1,145.4 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 1,149.1.

For the week, the currency fell 0.8 percent, its fourth consecutive losing week. It was also pressured by worries over North Korea as well as a resurgent U.S. dollar.

The won shed 1.6 percent for September.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 108.63 after a net 3 trillion won worth of sell-off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Korean markets will be closed from Oct 2-9 due to national holiday break. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)