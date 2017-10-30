FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks at fresh high on foreign demand boost, won strengthens
October 30, 2017 / 6:54 AM / a day ago

S.Korean stocks at fresh high on foreign demand boost, won strengthens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up to a fresh record high close on Monday in spite of profit-taking by local institutions, thanks to hefty demand from foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent to 2,501.93 points.

Offshore investors added a net 253.1 billion won ($225.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares to their portfolios, while domestic institutions sold 522 billion worth.

Shares of Lotte Corp, a new holding company for South Korea’s No.5 conglomerate, ended their first day of trading up 10 percent, bolstered by hopes for better corporate governance and shareholder returns.

The South Korean won gained strength as the dollar slumped on speculation that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, considered less hawkish than another candidate, could be the next Fed Chair.

The won was quoted at 1,124.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent versus Friday’s close of 1,130.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
