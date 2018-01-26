S.Korean stocks at fresh record high, won slides

* KOSPI index at another record high, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index marked another record closing high on Friday. The Korean won slipped against the dollar in the local platform while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.53 points or 0.49 percent at 2,574.76. The benchmark index stepped up later in the session, supported by strong purchases from foreign and institutional investors. The KOSPI rose 2.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since early November. ** The won was quoted at 1,063.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.5 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,058.6. The currency tumbled as the greenback gained strength from U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that he wants the dollar to be strong. For the week, the won gained 0.2 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.35 per U.S. dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.35 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.16 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 3.8 percent so far this year, and up by 3.67 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 395,997,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 575. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 180,239 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.28 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14, 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on Jan. 23, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.64. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.215 percent, barely changed from the previous day’s 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)