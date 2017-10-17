FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks at record high on tech gains, won edges lower
October 17, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 5 days ago

S.Korean stocks at record high on tech gains, won edges lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Seoul closed at an all-time high on Tuesday as gains in large tech firms offset market caution about possible North Korean action during joint military drills by South Korea and the United States this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,484.37 points, a record closing high.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent.

Offshore investors sold a net 51.7 billion won ($45.67 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won edged down as the greenback’s global strength weighed on the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,132.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent versus Monday’s close of 1,127.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

