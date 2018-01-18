S.Korean stocks barely gain, won slightly weaker; BOK keeps rates unchanged

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won weakened and bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.38 points or 0.02 percent at 2,515.81. ** The won was quoted at 1,070.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,069.3. Trade was calm through the session as the Bank of Korea’s decision to hold interest rates was in line with expectations. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.93 per U.S. dollar, down 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,061.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.44 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.62 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 329,221,000 shares. Of the 885 total traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 473. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 94,777 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.33 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and its low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 107.77. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.173 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)