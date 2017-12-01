S.Korean stocks barely move, won edges up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Friday. The Korean won inched up in the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.96 points or 0.04 percent at 2,475.41. The benchmark index fell 2.7 percent on a weekly basis, its biggest weekly loss since early August. ** The won was quoted at 1,086.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,088.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.54 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,083.05 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.41 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.2 percent so far this year, and down by 0.13 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 284,017,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 346. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 244,378 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.01 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 108.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.64 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.082 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)