S.Korean stocks claw back some of last week's losses, won firms

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index recovered some of last week’s heavy losses on Monday. The Korean won marked gains in the local platform and bond yields also rose. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 21.61 points or 0.9 percent at 2,385.38. The benchmark index rose on bargain hunting among investors after a near 8 percent loss over the past seven sessions. ** The won was quoted at 1,084.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.69 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,092.1. The currency was largely buoyed by exporters’ dollar-selling ahead of Lunar New Year holiday. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,083.45 per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,074.15 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.00 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. ** The KOSPI is down around 4.2 percent so far this year, and down by 2.99 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 344,787,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 361. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 80,236 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.6 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.51. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.3 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.28 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)