S.Korean stocks climb on President Moon's China visit, won up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won gained against the dollar in the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 19.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,480.55. The benchmark index rose to a more than one-week closing high as President Moon Jae-in’s visit to China this week was expected to break the ice after a furious row over Seoul’s deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system, sparking strong investor appetite. ** The won was quoted at 1,090.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,092.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,089.46 per dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,083.81 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.47 percent. ** The KOSPI is up over 22 percent so far this year, and down by 2.47 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 251,104,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 566. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 204,859 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.68 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on No. 29, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan. 3, 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, compared with the previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.075 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)