S.Korean stocks climb on tech rally, won subdued
#Market Movers
S.Korean stocks climb on tech rally, won subdued

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won ended flat in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 31.06 points or 1.26 percent at 2,497.52. The benchmark index strengthened on foreign investors’ heavy purchases, especially in the tech sector where robust fourth-quarter earnings are expected. The KOSPI gained 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since early November. ** The won was quoted at 1,062.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.2. The currency rose 0.7 percent on a weekly basis, marking four consecutive weeks of gains. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.42 per U.S. dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.92 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.39 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.89 percent. ** The KOSPI is down by 2.42 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during Friday’s session on the KOSPI index was 305,294,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 493. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 246,063 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.46 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 107.93. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.105 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

