S.Korean stocks close at record high, won at over 3-yr high

* KOSPI index jumps nearly 1 pct, hitting record high

* Foreigners, domestic institutions buy

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were up

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index hit record closing high of 2,562.23 on Thursday, notching its previous high in November, 2017. The Korean won climbed against the dollar to its highest since October 2014 and bond yields rose. ** By the close, KOSPI had gained 24.23 points or 0.95 percent. The benchmark index was boosted by chipmaker SK Hynix after it posted a record profit. Shares of SK Hynix gained 4.7 percent, while Samsung Electronics rose nearly 2 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,058.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.1 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.2. The won ended trade at its highest in more than three years as the greenback weakened on global markets. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,057.88 per U.S. dollar, up 0.53 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it traded at 1,048.64 per dollar.

** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.79 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.30 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.13 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.9 percent so far this year, and has gained 3.00 percent during the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 507,159,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 611. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 362,621 million won worth of shares. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.69. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.208 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.20 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)