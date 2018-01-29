S.Korean stocks close at record high, won weaker

* KOSPI index marks highest-ever close, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won edged down while bond yields rose. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 23.43 points or 0.91 percent at 2,598.19, an all-time closing high. The benchmark index has climbed for five consecutive sessions. Investor confidence remained strong, especially in tech and finance-related shares after chipmaker SK Hynix posted its biggest-ever quarterly earnings last week. ** The won was quoted at 1,065.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,063.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,064.87 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,055.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.01 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.3 percent so far this year, and up by 4.62 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 433,309,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 550. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 321,426 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.14 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 points to 107.46. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.279 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)