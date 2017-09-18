S.Korean stocks closes at 6-week high as tech shares rally; won gains

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended at a six-week high on Monday as tech shares rallied on expectations of robust third quarter earnings while concerns about North Korea risks eased.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.35 percent at 2,418.21 points, its highest since Aug. 3.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 4.13 percent and reached a record high of 2,623,000 won ($2,329.59) at its close, while SK Hynix gained 3.24 percent.

Foreign investors purchased a net 214.5 billion won ($190.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The won was quoted at 1,126.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.45 percent compared with Friday’s close of 1,131.7. ($1 = 1,125.9500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)