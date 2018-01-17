S.Korean stocks edge down, won slips on broad dollar strength

* KOSPI index weaker, foreigners buy

* Korean won slides versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were steady

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won extended losses on the local platform while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.31 points or 0.25 percent at 2,515.43. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.62 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.7. The currency lost more ground later in the session on broad dollar strength. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,068 per dollar, down 0.41 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,060.14 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks pulled back in the previous session. Japanese stocks weakened 0.35 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.2 percent so far this year, and up by 1.83 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 333,496,000 shares, and there were 340 advancing shares of the total traded issues of 884 ** Foreigners were net buyers of 70,897 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 0.15 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 107.61. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.225 percent, barely changed from the previous day’s 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)