S.Korean stocks edge up, won benefits from strong yuan

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won extended gains in the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.45 points or 0.18 percent at 2,520.26. For the week, the benchmark index rose 0.95 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,065.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.7. The currency was buoyed by strong Chinese yuan. On a weekly basis, however, the won edged down 0.1 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,064.46 per U.S. dollar, up 0.49 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,056.6 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.19 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.0 percent so far this year, and up by 0.57 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 345,210,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 547. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 83,863 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.18 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.77. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, unmoved from its previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.169 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)