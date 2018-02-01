S.Korean stocks edge up, won down on foreign selling and upbeat Fed

* KOSPI index mark soft gains, foreigners sell

* Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields were down

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index ticked up on Thursday, while the won slumped on the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.08 points or 0.08 percent at 2,568.54. ** The won was quoted at 1,071.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.9. The currency was pressured by foreign selling of stocks and on a sturdier dollar thanks to an upbeat Federal Reserve. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,070.99 per dollar, down 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,061.2 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.68 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.0 percent so far this year, and up by 3.40 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 588,190,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 508. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 272,520 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.43 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.5. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.251 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)